This impeccable women's necklace from the Vera Wang Wish collection showcases brilliant round diamonds nestled with shimmering marquise-cut diamonds while a natural blue sapphire gemstone adorns the back to complete the look. Fashioned in 10K white gold, the total diamond weight is 3/8 carat and the 19-inch cable chain secures in place with a lobster clasp. Exclusively available at Jared® the Galleria of Jewelry.