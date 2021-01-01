Manolo Blahnik Verda 105 Satin Mule in Green Satin upper with kid suede sole. Made in Italy. Approx 100mm/ 4 inch spool heel. Faux buckle accent with multicolored crystal embellishment. Cushioned footbed. MNIF-WZ198. 121-1453. About the designer: Manolo Blahnik is world-renowned for its elegant, superbly crafted footwear. Whether a strappy satin stiletto or crystal-embellished ballet flat, the House's shoes are graced with a striking combination of originality and sophistication. Old-world glamour, Greco-Roman architecture, and ancient myths are a few of its varied influences. Manolo Blahnik founded the label in 1970 in Chelsea, London, and continues to design each shoe today. His creative process is unique in that he sketches his collections with watercolors, creating impressionistic paintings that play with form and color. Manolo then travels to Italy to collaborate with artisans on how to bring his vision to life. The resulting pieces of footwear are works of art in themselves.