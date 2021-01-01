Elrene Home Fashions Verena Indoor/Outdoor Sheer Tab Top Outdoor Curtain Panel, One Size , Yellow

The verena tab top floral indoor/outdoor sheer features a slub weave texture and a jacobean floral print. Tabs feature jute print to provide a fashionable and natural aesthetic. These versatile window panels are water repellant, mold, mildew, and fade resistant. Perfect for creating a light and airy aesthetic, while adding a touch of fashion to any space. 4 inch hook and loop adhesive tab tops allow you to easily hook tabs around rods or outdoor structures. Loops are recommended with up to a 2 inch rod. Curtain rod not included. Sold as a single curtain. 100% polyester. Easy care, machine washable.Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: Tab TopTop Opening: 4 In Tab TopsUse: OutdoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: SheerCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 52 InchDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported