You'll exude timeless elegance when you wear this dainty daisy and bee charm necklace, embellished with sparkling CZ gems that will catch the light with every move you make. . Yellow gold vermeil prong set faceted multi-cut CZ embellished daisy and bee charm necklace. Spring ring clasp. Approx. 14" chain length, with 3.5" extension. Imported Wipe clean yellow gold plated sterling silver, cubic zirconia