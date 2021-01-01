From vero beach surf shop

Vero Beach Shark White Shark Marine Open Mouth Vero Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sea Water Shark Wildlife Shark Predator Attack Saltwater Fish Vero His / Her Girls' / Boys' Local Wear w/ a modern & fun local design for anyone near Vero Beach FL USA | Décor for the ocean Vero Beach FL High-Coloured Turquoise Striped Shark Fish Wildlife Nature Vero fun gear for sand castleing in Vero Beach | Local art with a cool Vero Beach design thats ideal for homes in Vero Beach | Cool gift for guests in Vero Beach 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com