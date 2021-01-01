Riva Home Verona Square Cushion Cover (Oyster) (22x22in)

The Verona crushed velvet-look cushion cover works as an accent or the main feature depending on your tastes. - Silky to the touch, the shimmering material creates a snug atmosphere within your home with a hint of opulence. - The Verona cushion cover is available in a variety of colours to compliment most colour shemes making it a great addition to your bedspread or sofa. - The velvet-look cushion cover is safe to iron and features a discreet zipper fastening. - The construction of the fabric allows it to catch and reflect light giving it a shimmering appearance. - The Verona cushion case is easier to care for than real velvet as it is wrinkle and fade resistant. - Dry clean only. - Each square shaped cushion cover is 55cm x 55cm (22in x 22in). - Insert not included. - Made from 100% polyester. - Designed in the UK by Riva Paoletti. - Size:22x22in. - Gender: Unisex Adult