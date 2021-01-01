Simple. Sleek. Chic. The Frye Veronica Inside Zip Boot is the only boot you'll need. An almond toe silhouette and a low heel make these boots a fashionable choice for everyday wear. Boots have a minimalist design, accented only by a small embossed brand logo at the heel counter. Inside zipper closure. Leather upper, lining and insole. Leather and rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.