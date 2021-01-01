onia Veronica Top in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S) onia Veronica Top in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S) Self: 85% nylon 15% spandexLining: 84% nylon 16% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unpadded. Front snap button placket. Adjustable shoulder straps. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. ONIR-WX261. WTS70-02. Carl Cunow and Nathan Romano co-founded onia in 2009, a lifestyle brand inspired by modern voyagers. From swimsuits to loungewear, overnight bags to beach blankets, the range is created with versatility in mind - seamlessly transitioning from the daily routine to faraway retreats, and with the ability to beautifully withstand the rigors of traveling. onia, which means 'sailboat' in Hebrew, represents Carl and Nathan's shared passion for adventure - whether on the sea or off the beaten path - journeys of discovery and fine craftsmanship, rooted in superior design.