Veronica Wire-Free One-Piece

Sunsets Swimwear is a brand that specializes in mix and match swim separates. Their fashionable styles come in a wide range of sizes so you will always find a suit that fits your body perfectly., Style Number: 112-BLCK Turn heads on the sand in this sleek one-piece, Built-in, wire-free shelf-bra with removable foam inserts, Back adjustable stretch straps with sexy criss-cross back, Straps easily convert to criss-cross with J-hook feature, Sleek, stretch microfiber Average Figure,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Contour,Molded,Plunge front,Lined,Seamless,Adjustable back straps,Convertible Straps,Built-in Bra,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Shelf,Swimwear