Vans Versa Standard Hoodie (Cement Heather

Keep yourself covered with the help of the Vans Versa Standard Hoodie and its midweight fleece construction. An adjustable hood, long raglan sleeves with ribbed cuffs, and a ribbed straight hem helps keep the warm in. Printed graphics at the chest and a convenient kangaroo pocket at the front. 88% cotton, 12% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.