Whether you are gearing up for your next workout or relaxing on the couch at home, the SUNDRY Vertical Stripes Sweatpants will keep you in ultimate comfort. Pull-on sweatpants with elastic waistband and external drawstring. Stripes down lateral sides. Elastic ankle cuffs. 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.