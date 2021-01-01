From sundry

SUNDRY Vertical Stripes Sweatpants

$158.00
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

Whether you are gearing up for your next workout or relaxing on the couch at home, the SUNDRY Vertical Stripes Sweatpants will keep you in ultimate comfort. Pull-on sweatpants with elastic waistband and external drawstring. Stripes down lateral sides. Elastic ankle cuffs. 50% polyester, 38% cotton, 12% rayon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in USA. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 35 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com