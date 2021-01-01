Veterans Day Vintage Distressed American Flag US Patriot Raglan Baseball Tee

This design features a distressed vintage retro American Flag with the word Veteran written on it. Wear this shirt to support all the veterans who fight for the freedom of USA every day, who risk their lives and leave families behind. We salute you Vets. Are you a veteran or a family member of a veteran? Get this shirt to support Veterans Day Independence Day if you have a veteran mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, uncle, brother, husband, boyfriend, fiance, friend who served for their country. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem