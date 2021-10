It Takes A Special Person To Take Risk So Much Veterans Gift perfect gift for patriotic men, women, wife, husband, soldier, volunteer army. Great Veteran on Veterans Day, Independence Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July. Perfect gift for military & army members dad, grandpa, father, men, uncle, grandfather, daddy who love veterans. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.