Woody Ambery Transparent A precious wood cocktail built around a rare Vetiver oil. Notes: Bergamot, Pink Pepper, Haitian Vetiver, Cedar, Sandalwood, Oakmoss, Myrrh, Musk About the Perfume: Highly unusual with its overdose of vetiver (close to 25%, three times as much as contained in other vetiver perfumes), Vetiver Extraordinaire has sparked new enthusiasm for this classic men's fragrance category. Here Dominique Ropion introduces a new essence of Haitian vetiver, stripped of its bitter edge, wh