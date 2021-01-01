Steve Madden Vex Sneaker

Ever the bold face of fashion Steve Madden, brings the stylish Vex Sneaker to life. These striking low-top sneakers feature a chunky outsole that'll have you strutting your stuff again. Lace-up closure with five pairs of eyelets. Textured fabric upper. Textured lining and lightly cushioned insole offer comfort. Broad, synthetic outsole provides grip and stability. Brand name detail printed on laces. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.