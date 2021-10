What It Is: A soft-touch vibe made with 100% platinum-grade silicone (RoHs-passed/Fda-grade). A discreet, easy-to-use, 3-speed vibrator. What It Does: With a runtime of up to 2.5 hours and charged via Usb, it's water-resistant and can go anywhere. Comes with a natural canvas travel pouch perfect for storing the vibe and other essentials. - 100% platinum-grade silicone (RoHs passed and Fda-grade) - Soft-touch - Water-resistant - 3 vibration speeds - Flutter tip - Usb charging (cable included) - D