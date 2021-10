From the Vibrant Collection. 18K rose gold disc pendant is adorned with an assortment of brown diamonds and hangs from a delicate chain. Brown diamonds, 6.12 tcw 18K rose gold/black rhodium Spring ring clasp Imported SIZE Necklace length, about 11" Pendant diameter, about 0.75". Fine Jewelry - Precious/dia Jewelry C > Etho Maria > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Etho Maria.