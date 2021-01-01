URBAN DECAY Vice Lipstick in Temper (Cm) at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A long-wearing lipstick in a range of addictive shades and finishes that lay down intensely pigmented color with a single swipe. What it does: Formulated with the brand's Pigment Infusion System™, this lipstick delivers intense color with every shade and goes on ultra-creamy without any dragging or skipping. Its formula is even loaded with nourishing ingredients, including a butter blend to comfort, hydrate and enhance, leaving lips soft, conditioned and never dry. Aloe vera, jojoba, avocado and babassu oils nourish and soften, and illipe butter provides long-lasting moisture. Vitamins C and E deliver a hit of antioxidants. How to use: Apply directly to lips from the bullet, or use with a lip brush for greater precision. Layer more than one shade to create a custom color. For a gradient effect, apply a deep shade to the outer area of your lip then add a softer shade to the center. 0.11 oz. Paraben-free; phthalate-free Cruelty-free MEGA MATTE ( MM ): super-intense matte COMFORT MATTE ( CM ): creamiest matte CREAM ( C ): the original creamy finish METALLIZED ( M ): metallic finish