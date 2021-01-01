From one teaspoon

One Teaspoon Vicious Animal Savanna Shirt in Brown. - size XS (also in M, S, XXS)

$34.00 on sale
($118.00 save 71%)
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

One Teaspoon Vicious Animal Savanna Shirt in Brown. - size XS (also in M, S, XXS) One Teaspoon Vicious Animal Savanna Shirt in Brown. - size XS (also in M, S, XXS) 100% viscose. Handmade in Indonesia. Hand wash cold. Hidden front snap button closures. Breast slip pockets. Lightweight fabric. ONET-WS150. 23812. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com