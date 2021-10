Slip into Flora Nikrooz sleepwear and dream the night away in irresistibly feminine & ultra-sexy lingerie! , Style Number: Q80978 Feel sexy yet elegant in this charmeuse chemise, V-neckline with back adjustable non-stretch straps, Elegant racerback design with lace trim, 24" long from shoulders; measured from size S, Lightweight, non-stretch woven polyester Average Figure,Lace,Mesh,Polyester,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Chemise,CoolSleepwear,Nighties,Adjustable back straps,Sleepwear