For all the ladies looking for a little bit of seasonal sweetness, the Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Tall boots are just for you. Soft suede upper adorned with dainty bows and a row of plush, exposed sheepskin. Slip-on design. Closed, rounded toe. Faux-fur and shearling interior offer an amazing comfort experience. This product contains real fur: Sheepskin, dyed and treated from Australia. Durable EVA outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Circumference: 12 3 4 in Shaft: 10 1 2 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.