Stephanie Windsor Victorian 15K Yellow Gold & Amethyst Collet Bracelet

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Stephanie Windsor Vintage Collection. One Of A Kind collet bracelet creates a breathtaking flash of royal purple, featuring faceted oval natural amethysts, each presented in a rope-detailed 18K yellow gold collet setting. Natural amethyst 15K yellow gold, 18.55 grams Solid fill Push clip-clasp closure Secondhand item country of origin unknown SIZE Length, about 7.25" Please note: Due to the unique one-of-kind nature, no two pieces are the same. For vintage items and components, country of origin unknown. Fashion Jewelry - Semi Prec Coll C > Stephanie Windsor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Stephanie Windsor. Color: Gold.