This minimal mule sandal showcases clear chunky straps and a block heel that's easy to walk in. Slip the Victorie Sandal on day to night shoe on with everything from cropped jeans to a midi skirt and jacket. The options are endless Material: Metallic Leather Leather-lined padded footbed Chunky block heel sandal Vinyl straps at the instep Open toe Mule sandal Heel height: 2.4 in 60 mm SKU: S2000103270010