Nike Victory Luxe Women's Swim Tunic

LUXURIOUS COVERAGE AND COMFORT. The Nike Victory Luxe Swim Tunic is a perfect choice when coverage and sun protection are your top priorities. Chlorine-resistant, quick drying, swim-specific fabric in a streamlined design with an integrated hijab lets you move naturally in the water and offers sun protection. A built-in shelf bra includes perforated, removable soft cups, offering adjustable coverage and comfort. Benefits Quick-drying, chlorine-resistant fabric repels water and helps reduce water retention to keep you comfortable in and out of the water. Strategically placed breathable mesh vents help water drain efficiently and minimize trapped air. Perforated removable cups are breathable and let water drain more easily. This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good quality sunscreen is recommended. The integrated hijab has a mesh pocket that holds your hair with secure, seamless coverage. Product Details Body: 81% nylon/19% spandex. Trim: 84% recycled polyester/16% spandex. Trim: 75% nylon/25% spandex. Lining: 50% recycled polyester/50% polyester. Hand wash Imported Style: NESSB446; Color: Daybreak; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult