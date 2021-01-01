Nike Victory Women's Swim Leggings

COVERAGE AND COMFORT. The Nike Victory Leggings provide full coverage that let you move freely and sun protection for covered areas. Chlorine-resistant fabric in a streamlined design allows you to move naturally in the water, while the mesh lining and high-rise waistband provide a supportive, comfortable feel. Benefits This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good quality sunscreen is recommended. Durable, chlorine-resistant fabric looks and feels good swim after swim. Product Details Body: 82% polyester/18% spandex. Body: 75% nylon/25% spandex. Lining: 50% recycled polyester/50% polyester. Hand wash Imported Style: NESSB441; Color: Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult