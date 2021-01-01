Video Projector 5500L Portable Mini Projector with 100 Projector Screen 1080P Supported Built in HIFI Speakers Compatible with Fire Stick HDMI VGA.

PERFECT HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE T6 video projector with projector screen is upgraded LED lighting provides +80% brightness than an ordinary projector. 1920x1080 resolution supported. Ideal for home video in the backyard, hosting parties and movie nights while traveling. Not recommend for PowerPoint or other office presentations. MULTIMEDIA PORTABLE PROJECTOR: home projector includes 2*HDMI, 2*USB, VGA, AV, TF, and Audio output. It is compatible with TV Box, Chromebook, PC, Laptop, Tablet, Blue-ray DVD player, SD Card, USB Flash Drive, Video Games, Media players (Music, Pictures, Video, TXT), Smartphones. BUILT-IN HIFI STEREO SPEAKER: High clear stereo speakers provide powerful, crystal sound. You can also hook up an external speaker with 3. 5mm audio output for better sound. To reduce the noise, we have equipped it with the latest dual-fan system for its even better performance and immersive audio experience. Power voltage: 100V-240V 50/60Hz