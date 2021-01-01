( VIDEO provided, Hot ) Easy Assembly Folding Electric Treadmill Motorized Running Machine 1.5 HP with Speaker AUX & USB Input 12 Preset Programs

1.MP3 and USB port for Speaker input 2. Easy-Access Handlebar Controls 3. Easy to store and move 4. Easy Assembly Adjustment: 3 modes and 12 automatic programs Functions: MP3, USB, Heart Rate, Integrated Tablet Holder, Dual Cupholders Folding Design and rolling wheels Material: Transport Wheels: rubber+plastic Running belt: rubber Display: LED Display monitors Speed, Distance, Time, Calories, Heart rate Horsepower: 1.5HP Running Surface: Lawn texture 43.3"L x 15.7"W Speed Range: 0.8-12km/h Color: Silver and Black Assembly Required: 30min Package Number: 1 Country of Origin: China Product Warranty: 1 year warranty