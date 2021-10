Oil-slick trim highlights the ribbed tongue of this low-top sneaker clad in a collage of images under a liquid-shine patent finish. A signature pop of red in the sole elevates the color of every step. 3/4" platform (size 42) Lace-up style Wipe with a soft, dry cloth and store in a dust bag Removable insole Synthetic and leather upper/leather lining/synthetic sole Made in Italy Women's Designer Shoes