*This casual slouchy-style boot will complement any outfit as you head out the door on a rainy day *Waterproof leather upper with ribbed sweater collar *Approx. shaft height 8-1/2" *Approx. shaft circumference 11-3/4" *Polar plush lining *Removable memory foam insole *Guaranteed waterproof *Anti-slip outsole *PVC free *Temperature rated to -11 degrees *1-1/4" heel height *Available in whole sizes only half sizes please order the next size up