KAT THE LABEL Vienna Thong in White. - size S (also in M) KAT THE LABEL Vienna Thong in White. - size S (also in M) 90% polyamide 10% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Triple strap detail. Sheer mesh lace fabric. Item not sold as a set. KTHE-WI96. KT-08-08-W. Fiercely feminine designs with the option to be exposed or hidden, each KAT THE LABEL garment is designed to lace you with confidence. They believe lingerie is the match which ignites one's sensuality and confidence, because there's no closer relationship than pairing your skin with your lingerie. KAT THE LABEL designs items to be cherished as keepsake or staple piece, to stand the test of time through quality fabrics & trims and unique designs. From embellished metallic threads to signature eyelash lace, your KTL piece will never disappoint.