A shiny rhinestone-accented pendant takes this necklace to the next level in elegance, while its cream-colored pearlized glass beads are sure to bring in the compliments. Metal: Silver-tone metalStones: Pearlized glass beads, rhinestonesClosure: Lobster claspSetting: PavéDimensions: 18" long chain with 2" extenderJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.