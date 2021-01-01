Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Petrol blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Vigoureaux Series. Casual watch style. Cluse Vigoureaux Quartz Petrol Blue Dial Mens Watch CW0101503003.