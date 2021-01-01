Viking Compass Vegvisir Symbol Nordic Viking Rune Tank Top

Viking Compass Vegvisir Symbol Nordic Viking Rune design is a great gift for people who love Nordic Mythology, for Scandinavian American lovers of Viking symbols as Yggdrasil, Valknut, Ragnarok, or Gungnir to show off their pride in Scandinavian heritage. A Vegvisir is an Icelandic magical stave and ancient symbol of protection. Runic letters Viking compass symbol design tee for all those who love Nordic mythology, Vikings symbols, Valhalla, magical runes, Viking warriors, Celtic knots, Odin and Thor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem