Viking Floki The Shipbuilder Flokis Shipyard - Great Vikings T-Shirt

Viking Floki the shipbuilder Flokis shipyard Vikings Tee. Flokis Shipyard Design with Viking ship and runes perfect gift for Christmas, birthday, Father's Day or Easter for all Viking fans. Viking outfit also for festival fans. Great old Viking design for real northern men and fans of Nordic mythology. Perfect gift for all Vikings who want to dine on Odin's table in Walhalla with Odin, Thor, Loki, Ragnar etc. Great gift idea for Viking fans. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem