If you love the Norge mythology and the vikings lifestyle, you are interested in the strong symbolism of the Scandinavian folklore and generally love everything related to their history, this outfit is exactly what you are looking for - express yourself! Odin's Valknut is a viking symbol of three interlocking triangles. This vikings design is for all old bearded viking souls who want to show their history. Wear it with pride. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem