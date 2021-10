Up, up and away. Reach new style heights in the Vikki Snake-Embossed Leather Sandal. This stiletto-heeled style is crafted from snake-embossed leather with a square-shaped toe and ankle-wrap detailing. Material: Snake-Embossed Leather Leather insole Rubber heel patch at leather sole Lace-up strap at the ankle Squared toe with a golden detail Stiletto heel Heel Height: 3.9 in 100 mm Style: S2116100010007