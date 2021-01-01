Viktor&Rolf BONBON, One Size , 1 Oz 30 Ml

Fragrance Family: FloralScent Type: Fruity FloralsKey Notes: Caramel, Mandarin, Orange BlossomAbout: BONBON evokes a timeless sensation, inviting a pure and absolute pursuit of pleasure. She who wears BONBON dresses herself in perfume while creating her own story. She is empowered, beautiful, and complete.Bonbon is a delicious fragrance created with the intent to fuel desire through a scent so irresistible that one would deem it edible. It is composed of sparkling, effervescent mandarin and orange slices crystalized into crackling pieces of caramel wrapping succulent fruits. The sweetness of paradise peach accord flirts tenderly with supple caramel notes, clinging to the roundness of peach's fleecy surface. Sun-filled jasmine is sustained by orange blossom whose sweet flavor clings to the soft smell of caramel. The fragrance flows languidly across the skin, as caramel would generously drip over an indulgent dessert. Finally, gÃ¯aic and cedar woods blend into the base note to achieve a surprising balance between smooth, creamy, milky sandalwood notes and the upright, stronger and darker notes of woody amber. The rich brown facets of the caramel accord are tenderly overcooked.Beauty Tip:Layer with BONBON Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Hair Mist, Body Cream, or Body Power to enhance and prolong the experience.What else you need to know:Woven throughout the Viktor & Rolf collections, the bow forms an iconic design symbol in the house's rich heritage and embodies the essence of the couture spirit. Sculpted to perfection, the one-of-a-kind BONBON bow bottle proves that the impossible is possible. Its design was handcrafted with precision and craftsmanship, much like the detail involved in the creation of a couture garment.-SKU Concentration:Eau de ParfumSize:3.04 oz/ 90 mL-