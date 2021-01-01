18kt rose gold case with a brown alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with diamond set. Opaline dial with rose gold-tone leaf-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Date scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Pointer date. One subdial displaying: moonphase/small second. Blancpain Calibre 6763 Automatic movement, containing 30 Jewels, composed of 261 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 100 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 10.7 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: full calendar, moon phase, month, date, day, hour, minute, small second. Villeret Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Blancpain Villeret Automatic Mens Watch 6263-2942-55B.