18kt white gold case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel. Flinque opaline dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: retrograde small second. Blancpain Calibre 7663 Automatic movement, containing 34 Jewels, composed of 215 parts, and has a power reserve of approximately 65 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 10.68 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Villeret Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Blancpain Villeret Automatic Mens Watch 6653-1542-55B.