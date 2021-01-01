18kt rose gold case with a brown leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Grey dial with rose gold-tone leaf-style shape hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Pointer date. One subdial displaying: moonphase. Blancpain Calibre 6654 Automatic movement, containing 28 Jewels, composed of 321 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 72 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 10.94 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: full calendar, moon phase, month, date, day, hour, minute, second. Villeret Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Blancpain Villeret Automatic Mens Watch 6654-3613-55A.