18kt rose gold case with a brown crocodile leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Stamped flinque black dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Two sub-dials displaying: smal second and power reserve indicator. Blancpain Calibre 11C5 Hand Wind movement, containing 28 Jewels, composed of 216 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 100 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 40 mm, case thickness: 8.55 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second, power reserve indicator. Villeret Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 6606 3630 55B, 6606.3630.55B, 6606363055B. Blancpain Villeret Stamped Flinque Black Dial Automatic 18 Carat Rose Gold Watch 6606-3630-55B.