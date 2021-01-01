Mackage Vincent 2-In-1 Water Repellent Sheepskin-Lined Coat

Vincent by Mackage is a three-quarter-length coat with an adjustable hood and a sheepskin-lined inner liner. The liner or coat can each be worn alone, or they can be worn together. Water-repellent, water-resistant, windproof and breathable. Adjustable drawstring hood Stand collar Long sleeves Concealed zip front with snap placket Waist pockets Removable inner liner Lining: Polyester/sheepskin Polyamide/poyester Fur type: Natural sheepskin Fur origin: Turkey Dry clean by fur specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Eran Elfassy, inspired by his brothers leather expertise, founded Mackage in 1999 in Montreal, Canada. Two years later, with designer Elisa Dahan, they created a comprehensive outerwear brand offering everything from fine leather jackets to tailored wool coats and down parkas. Designed to be both comfortable and warm, the brands high-performance gear also provides protection in freezing temperatures. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Contemporary Outerwear > Mackage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mackage. Color: Black. Size: 42.