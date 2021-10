Caudalie Vinexpert Radiance Day Fluid Spf15 Beautify your skin with this Vinexpert Radiance Day Fluid from Caudalie. With an SPF15 that illuminates, corrects and protects your skin, giving you visibly younger, firmer and softer wrinkles. Resveratol-oleyl stimulates collagen and elastin to stop glycation which causes wrinkles.