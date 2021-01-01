CAUDALIE Vinoclean Gentle Cleansing Almond Milk in Beauty: NA. CAUDALIE Vinoclean Gentle Cleansing Almond Milk in Beauty: NA. Caudalie's Vinoclean Gentle Cleansing Almond Milk is a gentle velvety milk that effectively cleanses and removes makeup and pore-clogging debris. Reformulated with natural surfactants instead of synthetic surfactants, the new formula also includes a 100% natural sweet almond fragrance for a relaxing aroma. Composed with more than 97% natural origin ingredients, its super-comfortable velvety texture makes application soft and silky. Jojoba Oil softens and moisturizes without leaving an oily residue, Cornflower Water soothes, Polyphenols provide antioxidant-rich hydration, and Sweet Almond Oil and Castor Oil nourish and visibly soften while supporting lash growth.. Suitable for normal, dry, combination, oily, and sensitive skinTargets concerns of dryness, redness, and dullness. Non-comedogenic, tested under ophthalmological & dermatological supervision, recyclable packaging & vegan. Free of Soap, Sulfates, Parabens, Mineral Oils, PEGs, Phthalates, Silicones, and Phenoxyethanol. 6.7 oz/ 200 ml. AM & PM, use three pumps in the palm of your hand or on a cotton pad. Apply to dry skin with eyes closed, and massage in circular movements over face and neck. Rinse off any excess product and follow with Vinoclean Moisturizing Toner (sold separately) for best results. CAUR-WU39. 312. Born in Bordeaux, powered by antioxidant rich grapes, CAUDALIE is committed to creating the most effective, clean, natural, and sustainable skincare. The brand partners with Harvard Medical School to develop exclusive patents and highly effective formulas that are safe for the skin and the environment.