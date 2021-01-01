Caudalie's anti-dark spot and radiance-restoring solution. Stabilised and patented by Caudalie, Viniferine is extracted from the sap of the vine stalks. It improves and prevents the appearance of dark spots on the surface of the skin while restoring your complexion to its natural radiance. Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti-Dark Spot & Radiance Set contains: Vinoperfect Radiance Serum 10ml - Satiny serum promotes a smoother, brighter-looking skin by boosting the complexion's radiance & appearance. Enzymatic Peel Mask 15ml - Transform your skin in just 10 minutes with a gentle exfoliating complex of Papaya Enzyme & Glycolic Acid. Day Perfecting Fluid SPF15 10ml - Invisible look soft focus effect, correcting day fluid for a healthy & luminous complexion. Cell Renewal Night Cream 10ml - Melt on the skin over night renewing treatment, wake up to refined, refreshed and radiant skin.