CAUDALIE Vinosource Hydra SOS Deep Hydration Serum in Beauty: NA. CAUDALIE Vinosource-Hydra SOS Deep Hydration Serum is an oil-free formula packed with Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize and soothe any skin type. Ideal for sensitive skin, this lightweight, water-based serum provides antioxidant hydration all day long. Hyaluronic Acid intensely hydrates while Prebiotic Grape Water, enriched in polysaccharides and minerals, nourishes the moisture barrier to replenish skin's microbiome and reveal healthier-looking skin. Now cleaner and silicone-free in new sustainable packaging.. Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skinTargets concerns of dryness, redness, and uneven texture. 100% recyclable glass bottle + plastic pump, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Sulfates, Parabens, Silicone, Oil, and Gluten. 1 oz/ 30 ml. Apply AM & PM to face, neck and dÃ©colletÃ©. Use with Vinosource Hydra Moisturizer of your choice for best results. CAUR-WU48. 339. Born in Bordeaux, powered by antioxidant rich grapes, CAUDALIE is committed to creating the most effective, clean, natural, and sustainable skincare. The brand partners with Harvard Medical School to develop exclusive patents and highly effective formulas that are safe for the skin and the environment.