Caudalie Vinosource Moisture Recovery Cream 40ml This vinosource moisture recovery cream from Caudalie comforts and deeply nourishes the skin. It restores the hydrolipidic layer and strengthens the skin's barrier function. Skin feels soft, supple and perfectly comfortable all day long. Suitable for use on dry skin. Directions for use: Apply morning and evening to face and neck. Main ingredients: Grape and borage oils & Anti-oxidant Polyphenols