I'm not old I'm a classic custom built high performance legendary power 1945 birthday novelty design . Awesome outfit for legends born in 1945 , vintage classic car 1945 birthday present for father, mother Dad, Daddy, Mommy, uncle Grandpa, Grandma, Grandmother or Grandfather ! Legends are born in 1945 ! Legend since 1945 ! 1945 old school still rocking ! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem