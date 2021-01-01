Vintage 1981 Cassette Tape Lover Funny 40th Birthday Raglan Baseball Tee

Vintage cassette tape, videotape and floppy disk themed retro 1981 design for any old music lovers and fans in your life. If you are someone who appreciates 70's and 80's music cassettes and enjoys old school music then this will surely make you smile. This Vintage 1981 Cassette Tape Lover 40th Birthday design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Have this on to enjoy throwback 1980s retro style while sharing your cassette tape collection. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem