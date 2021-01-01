From vintage 26 birthday awesome since october 1995

Vintage 1995 26th Birthday Awesome Since October 1995 T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Awesome Since October 1995 26th birthday gift! Funny 26th Birthday Gift Ideas for dad, mom, wife, husband, son, daughter, brother, sister, cousin, or friend. Also great for Anniversary, Fathers Day, Mothers Day, or Retirement Gift. Great Vintage 60s 70s 80s 90s style distressed retro design for those who think of themselves as the Birthday Princess, Queen, King, Myth, Original, Classic, or Legendary, Awesome, Amazing, Epic, Fabulous. Must gift for anyone those who were born in 1995. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com